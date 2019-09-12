German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Thursday to support the vital car industry through "revolutions" in climate protection and digitalisation, but warned firms must themselves develop new technologies and win back lost trust among the public

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Thursday to support the vital car industry through "revolutions" in climate protection and digitalisation, but warned firms must themselves develop new technologies and win back lost trust among the public.

"I believe it would be a mistake to think we could come up with state subsidy programmes that will match the innovations of the coming 10 years" in reducing CO2 output, Merkel said as she opened the biennial IAA car show in Frankfurt.

"You still never know quite how revolutions are going to turn out, and that's why we must organise them in as evolutionary a way as possible," she added.