Merkel Says 'confident' Brexit Deal Is 'good Outcome'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:57 PM

Merkel says 'confident' Brexit deal is 'good outcome'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "confident" a Brexit deal hammered out between the European Union and the United Kingdom on Thursday was a "good outcome"

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "confident" a Brexit deal hammered out between the European Union and the United Kingdom on Thursday was a "good outcome".

"We will quickly be able to determine whether Germany can support today's result of the negotiations," she said in a statement, adding that her cabinet would meet Monday to review the accord.

"I am very confident that we have a good result."

