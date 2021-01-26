UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says Cooperation With Developing World Must Go On, Grow After Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Cooperation of the wealthier countries with the developing world must be not only maintained but also increased after the current pandemic is over, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her address to the Davos Agenda virtual meeting.

"There is a clear danger that after this pandemic we all become more inward-looking, we, industrialized countries, concentrate on our own policies, and we are not caring for the developing countries. That's something that we must avoid at all costs, that's why the German objective is (and it also regards the recovery program of the European Union) that we must not actually reduce our expenditure in our cooperation with the developing countries but rather do more," the chancellor said.

Markel added that the benefits of a multilateral approach to resolving problems have become even more evident during the pandemic.

"We see that on the vaccination front. COVAX was founded. The wealthier countries need to pay into this fund, that is right, the EU is doing that, Germany is participating," Merkel said.

However, funding is not the only important factor at a time when vaccines are a precious commodity, so "fair distribution" is also crucial, Merkel said.

