Merkel Says Discussed Nord Stream 2 With Polish Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that she discussed the Russian-led Nord Stream 2gas pipeline project with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and reiterated Berlin's interest in maintaining gas transit via Ukraine.

The announcement came the next day after Russian gas giant Gazprom announced that the construction of the pipeline was complete.

"We discussed energy relations, including the Nord Stream 2. Once again, I pointed to the fact that our desire is to keep Ukraine as a partner on Russian gas transit. Our agreement with the US aims at us ensuring ... a credible opportunity for it [Ukraine] to remain a transit country after the current transit agreement with Ukraine expires in 2024," Merkel told a press briefing after a meeting with Morawiecki in Warsaw.

