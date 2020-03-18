UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says Erdogan Assured European Leaders Of Ankara's Desire To Remain NATO Member

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Merkel Says Erdogan Assured European Leaders of Ankara's Desire to Remain NATO Member

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday after a video conference with Turkish, French and UK leaders that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had assured that Ankara was eager to remain a NATO member.

"We talked about NATO. The Turkish president stressed that he [Turkey] wants to remain a member of NATO. We confirmed and welcomed it. Therefore, it is now more important to discuss political differences, and this was a good opportunity today," Merkel said.

The conversation about the humanitarian situation in Idlib province and the possibility to improve it was useful, she said. Merkel noted that the European leaders welcomed that a permanent truce had been established in the region.

Erdogan also informed the other participants of the conversation of the Russian-Turkish joint military patrols in Idlib, according to Merkel. She added that the leaders also reaffirmed support for promoting a broader political settlement in Syria.

