UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Says Essential To Keep Channels For Dialogue With Russia Open Despite Tensions

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:55 PM

Merkel Says Essential to Keep Channels for Dialogue With Russia Open Despite Tensions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday pointed to the need to keep the channels for dialogue with Moscow open despite tense relations between Russia and Western nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday pointed to the need to keep the channels for dialogue with Moscow open despite tense relations between Russia and Western nations.

"We have to keep the channels of dialogue open and I am, of course, delighted that we are keeping Ukraine as a transit country open for exports of Russian gas into the European Union," Merkel said in a video address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Related Topics

Assembly Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German European Union Angela Merkel Gas

Recent Stories

Seoul to Join IAEA Expert Team to Ensure Fukushima ..

6 seconds ago

HBLdelivers stellar performance with Q1 2021 profi ..

41 minutes ago

Man commits suicide in faisalabad

9 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

11 seconds ago

EU will have vaccine doses for 70 pct of adults by ..

3 minutes ago

Doctors denied access to Navalny prison hospital

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.