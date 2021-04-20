Merkel Says Essential to Keep Channels for Dialogue With Russia Open Despite Tensions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday pointed to the need to keep the channels for dialogue with Moscow open despite tense relations between Russia and Western nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday pointed to the need to keep the channels for dialogue with Moscow open despite tense relations between Russia and Western nations.

"We have to keep the channels of dialogue open and I am, of course, delighted that we are keeping Ukraine as a transit country open for exports of Russian gas into the European Union," Merkel said in a video address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.