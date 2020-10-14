Merkel Says EU Countries Should Be Ready for No Deal Brexit

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday warned that the European Union member states should be ready for a no-deal Brexit, as negotiations with the United Kingdom remain in a deadlock.

The UK-EU trade talks have been at a stalemate for several months, and the issues of workers' rights, environmental regulations and fisheries remain among the main sticking points in Brexit negotiations.

"The EU is committed to reaching an agreement, but unfortunately, we must be ready for a no deal," Merkel said during a plenary session of the EU's Committee of the Regions.

The chancellor added that it is necessary to "face reality."

The United Kingdom left the European Union in January but remains under the current EU trade terms. However, if no trade deal is secured before the transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come into effect starting in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the EU. The UK has rejected the possibility of extending the transition period despite disagreements on several issues.