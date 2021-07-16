UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Says EU Has Tools If Russia Breaks Obligations On Gas Transit Via Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:10 AM

Merkel Says EU Has Tools if Russia Breaks Obligations on Gas Transit Via Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Union has tools available to use in case Russia violates its obligations on gas transit through Ukraine.

"We have a number of instruments at our disposal, which are not necessarily on the German side, but on the European side," Merkel said in a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden after a bilateral meeting on Thursday.

"For example, sanctions... we have possibilities to react, we are in contact with our European friends on this, but... I hope we will never have to take those decisions. You will then see what we do."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German European Union Angela Merkel Gas

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

3 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.