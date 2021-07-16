Merkel Says EU Has Tools if Russia Breaks Obligations on Gas Transit Via Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Union has tools available to use in case Russia violates its obligations on gas transit through Ukraine.

"We have a number of instruments at our disposal, which are not necessarily on the German side, but on the European side," Merkel said in a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden after a bilateral meeting on Thursday.

"For example, sanctions... we have possibilities to react, we are in contact with our European friends on this, but... I hope we will never have to take those decisions. You will then see what we do."