Merkel Says EU, India Should Restart Talks On Free Trade Agreement - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:09 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that the European Union and India should renew the negotiations on signing a free trade agreement, German media reported

The EU-Indian negotiations on a free trade agreement came to a deadlock in 2013 over the difference in the state procurement system and agricultural issues.

The EU-Indian negotiations on a free trade agreement came to a deadlock in 2013 over the difference in the state procurement system and agricultural issues.

According to the Deutschlandfunk radio station, during her visit to India, Merkel called for a new attempt to sign the free trade deal, given the changed composition of the European Commission.

The chancellor stressed that she saw good prospects for German companies' investments in the Indian economy, especially in the country's infrastructure.

She added that Indian students could help Germany fill the growing shortage of skilled workers.

