Merkel Says EU Leaders Welcomed Clarity of UK General Vote Outcome

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said that the leaders of the European Union were glad to learn that the outcomes of the snap general election in the United Kingdom were clear and waived the uncertainty around the negotiated Brexit agreements

"To be honest, we were very glad that the results were so clear and no 'hung parliament' ensued. We all regret that the UK is leaving the EU, but now we have complete certainty that the agreement we have worked out remains in effect. It means that an unregulated Brexit today is no more a reality," Merkel said during a press briefing in Brussels.

The German chancellor deemed positive the fact that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson now has a "clear mandate" to negotiate with the European partners and expressed hope for Brussels and London to remain on good terms.

On Thursday, the UK voted in a snap general election, something that Johnson has repeatedly asked for in a bid to overcome the years-long Brexit deadlock. Now that the Conservative party claimed a decisive victory, Brexit will likely take place on January 31, as previously agreed with Brussels.