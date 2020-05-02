UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Says EU-Made COVID-19 Vaccines To Be Available Worldwide

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:56 PM

Merkel Says EU-Made COVID-19 Vaccines to Be Available Worldwide

Vaccines against the coronavirus disease that the European Union is planning to develop will be globally available, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Vaccines against the coronavirus disease that the European Union is planning to develop will be globally available, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday.

Merkel and other EU leaders have previously called for fundraising in the amount of 7.5 billion Euros ($8.3 billion) for the development of COVID-19 vaccines and medications.

The German government said earlier that Merkel would be participating in the conference of donor countries on the fight against pandemic on Monday at the invitation of the European Commission.

It is about "how we are developing vaccines, drugs, and good diagnostic options for all people around the world," Merkel said in a statement, adding that Germany "took this responsibility.

"

According to Merkel, about eight billion euros are still not enough to develop a vaccine. Germany "will make a significant financial contribution" to this work, she stressed.

The chancellor welcomed the fact that not only government agencies were involved in this activity, but also private foundations, vaccine and drug manufacturers.

Merkel added that Germany intended to continue working closely with the World Health Organization on this matter.

Related Topics

World Drugs German European Union Germany Angela Merkel All Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New York State Reports 299 COVID-19 Deaths in Past ..

2 minutes ago

Officials of district administration visit Mosques ..

2 minutes ago

Two die, two injure in road mishaps

3 minutes ago

UK COVID-19 Death Tally Surpasses 28,000 - Officia ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Ulema Council fixes Rs 90 as Fitrana

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Army distributes rations among 500 needy ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.