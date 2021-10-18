UrduPoint.com

Merkel Says EU's Current Migration Problem Not Same As In 2015

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 10:02 PM

Merkel Says EU's Current Migration Problem Not Same as in 2015

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the European Union still faced the problem of irregular migration, although she said it was different from what the bloc saw in 2015

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the European Union still faced the problem of irregular migration, although she said it was different from what the bloc saw in 2015.

"We face a migration-related challenge. The situation is not the same as in 2015, but the migration issue in Europe remains unresolved.

This task still lies before us," she said at a press conference in Berlin.

The European Union saw a record million migrants arrive on its doorstep at the height of the 2015 crisis. Eastern EU member states saw a new wave of illegal arrivals in summer when Belarus said it could no longer afford to keep the borders shut. The EU accuses Belarus of trying to get back at it over economic sanctions.

Related Topics

Europe German European Union Berlin Same Belarus Angela Merkel 2015 From Million

Recent Stories

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development ..

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development journey: UAE ministers

18 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings wit ..

UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings with WBG, IMF chiefs

48 minutes ago
 Health secretary reviews measures regarding reacti ..

Health secretary reviews measures regarding reactivation of blood banks at tehsi ..

19 seconds ago
 AC adjourns hearing of Shehbaz Sharif, his family ..

AC adjourns hearing of Shehbaz Sharif, his family case till Nov 5

21 seconds ago
 SU observes World Food Day

SU observes World Food Day

22 seconds ago
 UK PM vows democracy will triumph over evil after ..

UK PM vows democracy will triumph over evil after MP killing

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.