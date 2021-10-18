German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the European Union still faced the problem of irregular migration, although she said it was different from what the bloc saw in 2015

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the European Union still faced the problem of irregular migration, although she said it was different from what the bloc saw in 2015.

"We face a migration-related challenge. The situation is not the same as in 2015, but the migration issue in Europe remains unresolved.

This task still lies before us," she said at a press conference in Berlin.

The European Union saw a record million migrants arrive on its doorstep at the height of the 2015 crisis. Eastern EU member states saw a new wave of illegal arrivals in summer when Belarus said it could no longer afford to keep the borders shut. The EU accuses Belarus of trying to get back at it over economic sanctions.