Merkel Says Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Unlikely to Affect Normandy Four Summit

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germany will not affect the upcoming Normandy Four summit in Paris German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

The German Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day it had declared two employees of the Russian embassy personae non grata over their suspected involvement in a murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin.

"I don't think that the meeting in the Normandy format will be affected by this. It [the summit] deals with Ukraine and the question of how to move forward in the Minsk process. But for bilateral relations, this, of course, is important as we did not receive active assistance from Russia in the investigation of this case," Merkel said during a news conference in London broadcast by N24 television.

Merkel added that she would discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Normandy Four summit on December 9.

The German Foreign Ministry declared non-grata two employees of the Russian embassy in Berlin in connection with the case of the murder of a Georgian citizen, the statement said, which was circulated on Wednesday by the foreign ministry.