Merkel Says Germany, France Have Minor Differences Over EU Entry Policy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel played down on Wednesday the degree to which her country diverged from France on the EU entry process, saying they only differed over how it should be initiated.

"France has a demand, which I can support, that the entry processes need to be reformed, become more transparent and that there should be no automatisms," she said.

Merkel admitted that the two allies had "a couple minor differences" over what conditions must be fulfilled by an aspiring member to unlock the first chapter of EU accession talks.

She said Germany and France agreed that Western Balkan nations ” Albania and North Macedonia ” would be a good addition to the soon-to-be 27-nation bloc, given their geopolitical importance.

She spoke in Toulouse in southern France after meeting with President Emmanuel Macron and chairing a joint cabinet meeting. The two leaders underscored their countries' unity ahead of this Thursday's EU summit.

