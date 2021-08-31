UrduPoint.com

Merkel Says Germany Looking For Ways To Talk To Taliban Without Giving Them Legitimacy

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:13 PM

Merkel Says Germany Looking for Ways to Talk to Taliban Without Giving Them Legitimacy

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Germany was in talks with other EU countries on how they should engage with the Taliban (banned in Russia) on evacuations without giving the militant group an air of legitimacy

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Germany was in talks with other EU countries on how they should engage with the Taliban (banned in Russia) on evacuations without giving the militant group an air of legitimacy.

"We must talk � I did it over the weekend and yesterday � with other countries, such as France, the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, about how we could possibly have a temporary or stronger presence in Kabul or in the region, so that we could have continued contacts with the Taliban," she said.

Merkel, who spoke after a meeting with visiting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Berlin, said that dialogue with the Taliban did not amount to Germany's recognition of the militant group but was about having diplomats near Kabul as the radical group was moving its negotiators from Qatar's Doha to the Afghan capital.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia France Qatar Germany Berlin Doha Italy United Kingdom Netherlands Angela Merkel From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

7 minutes ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

4 minutes ago
 EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vacc ..

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan ..

Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan situation

4 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

4 minutes ago
 Vehicles with substandard LPG, CNG cylinders barre ..

Vehicles with substandard LPG, CNG cylinders barred from entering Motorways

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.