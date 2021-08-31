Merkel Says Germany Looking for Ways to Talk to Taliban Without Giving Them Legitimacy

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Germany was in talks with other EU countries on how they should engage with the Taliban (banned in Russia) on evacuations without giving the militant group an air of legitimacy

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Germany was in talks with other EU countries on how they should engage with the Taliban (banned in Russia) on evacuations without giving the militant group an air of legitimacy.

"We must talk � I did it over the weekend and yesterday � with other countries, such as France, the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, about how we could possibly have a temporary or stronger presence in Kabul or in the region, so that we could have continued contacts with the Taliban," she said.

Merkel, who spoke after a meeting with visiting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Berlin, said that dialogue with the Taliban did not amount to Germany's recognition of the militant group but was about having diplomats near Kabul as the radical group was moving its negotiators from Qatar's Doha to the Afghan capital.