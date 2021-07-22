UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says Germany May Need Tougher Anti-Coronavirus Measures Due To Incidence Growth

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 02:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Germany could start preparing tougher measures against COVID-19 in light of a sharp increase in new cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Thursday.

"This is already possible, and some lands have already adopted relevant resolutions.

I want to note that it is already possible to promote the introduction of additional measures amid growing incidence. I will say once again that we can study ... when the healthcare system will be overloaded," Merkel said at her annual summer press conference.

Germany is again seeing an "exponential" increase in new cases, chiefly those of the Delta strain, the chancellor added.

