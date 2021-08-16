Merkel Says Germany Must Evacuate Some 10,000 People From Afghanistan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Germany needs to evacuate about 10,000 people from Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel told the Christian Democratic Union party on Monday, the dpa news agency reported, citing meeting participants.

The number is said to include at least 2,500 Afghans who cooperated with the German authorities and their family members.

"We are evacuating people in cooperation with the US. Without the help of the Americans we would not be able to do this work," Merkel said as quoted by dpa.

The chancellor reportedly added that the security of the Kabul airport could only be ensured by the US.

When commenting on the situation in Afghanistan, Merkel said that the decision on the withdrawal of international troops from the country had "internal political reasons," and led to a "domino effect," according to the Bild newspaper.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, as he said, to avert bloodshed.