BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday her government would look at Joe Biden's proposals on tackling climate change and would comment on them as soon as there is an EU-wide green policy.

"We will obviously look to working with the president-elect after January 20 to see what similarities we have. We will carefully examine Joe Biden's proposals and table our own proposals," she said.

Merkel spoke to reporters after the G20 virtual summit, where world leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris climate deal.

US President Donald Trump said back in 2017 he would take his country out of the UN-brokered climate accords. The exit took effect shortly after the election, which saw Trump lose to Biden in all major US media vote tallies. Biden promised he would recommit the US to the pact, among many of his climate change initiatives.