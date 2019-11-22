UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says Getting Along With Russia Remains In Germany's Interests

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:00 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told her Christian Democratic Union at the annual party congress in Leipzig on Friday that getting along well with Russia remained in the country's interests despite existing differences

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel told her Christian Democratic Union at the annual party congress in Leipzig on Friday that getting along well with Russia remained in the country's interests despite existing differences.

Germany takes over as rotating president of the European Union in the second half of the next year. Merkel vowed it would focus on rebuilding a multilateral world order but stressed the need to balance Germany's values and interests when dealing with global partners.

"Naturally, it's always about the fight over values and interests. Our values are unwavering when we stand up for human rights globally, such as in China, in Hong Kong. But our interests cannot be swept aside, considered that China is our largest trade partner.

If we want to be good neighbors with Russia, it is in our interest, despite all complications," she said.

No one in Europe could have foretold the challenges that the world would face at this day and age, she continued, from the need to fight for a fair, open trade to complicated talks with the United States and Russia's alleged transgressions.

"This has always been our specialty: bringing values and interests together ... we should continue our work in this manner. If we, as Christian Democrats, take it upon ourselves ... we will make the motto of this year's congress a reality, 'Germany's Strong middle,'" she concluded.

