Merkel Says Her Attempts To Organize Phone Talk With Lukashenko Were In Vain

Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:49 PM

Merkel Says Her Attempts to Organize Phone Talk With Lukashenko Were in Vain

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she had tried in vain to organize a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she had tried in vain to organize a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"I personally tried to organize a phone conversation with President Lukashenko, unfortunately, it did not take place.

I also asked for a phone conversation with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, the conversation, as you know, took place," Merkel said at a briefing following the results online meetings of EU leaders.

More Stories From World

