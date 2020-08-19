Merkel Says Her Attempts To Organize Phone Talk With Lukashenko Were In Vain
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she had tried in vain to organize a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
"I personally tried to organize a phone conversation with President Lukashenko, unfortunately, it did not take place.
I also asked for a phone conversation with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, the conversation, as you know, took place," Merkel said at a briefing following the results online meetings of EU leaders.