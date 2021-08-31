UrduPoint.com

Merkel Says Kabul Airport Of 'existential Importance'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:13 PM

Merkel says Kabul airport of 'existential importance'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said keeping Kabul airport open was of "existential importance", as Western nations now consider how to get more people out of Afghanistan following the end of US-led evacuation flights

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said keeping Kabul airport open was of "existential importance", as Western nations now consider how to get more people out of Afghanistan following the end of US-led evacuation flights.

Taliban fighters celebrated with gunfire hours after the last US forces abandoned Kabul, closing a frenzied airlift operation that saw more than 123,000 foreign nationals and Afghans flee.

Merkel said thousands of Afghans who worked with German forces in recent years and other vulnerable people were still inside the country looking for a way out.

The success of efforts to help them leave by land or air "stands and falls with the willingness of the Taliban to even make these departures possible", Merkel told a press conference in Berlin Tuesday.

"The airport is of existential importance for Afghanistan because without it no medical or humanitarian aid can get there either, which means it's also of the utmost importance for the work of the United Nations," she said.

Talks are ongoing as to who will now run Kabul airport.

US officials have said the airport is in a bad condition, with much of its basic infrastructure degraded or destroyed.

The Taliban have asked Turkey to handle logistics while they maintain control of security, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not yet accepted that offer.

Merkel said Germany stood ready to provide technical assistance to keep the airport operational.

She added that talks were ongoing with Afghanistan's neighbouring countries to organise overland evacuations.

"The neighbouring states are certainly still somewhat reluctant, but we will continue to work on it," she said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Turkey German Germany Berlin Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan Airport

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

13 seconds ago
 Ijaz Ahmad Minhas assumes office

Ijaz Ahmad Minhas assumes office

1 minute ago
 Merkel Says Germany Looking for Ways to Talk to Ta ..

Merkel Says Germany Looking for Ways to Talk to Taliban Without Giving Them Legi ..

2 minutes ago
 Arrangements made for upgradation of 2 disposal st ..

Arrangements made for upgradation of 2 disposal stations

2 minutes ago
 Henderson signs new long-term Liverpool deal

Henderson signs new long-term Liverpool deal

2 minutes ago
 Lightning claims one life, five injured in Tehsil ..

Lightning claims one life, five injured in Tehsil Allai

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.