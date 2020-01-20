UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says Libyan Rivals Agreed To Form '5+5' Military Commission During Berlin Talks

Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

Merkel Says Libyan Rivals Agreed to Form '5+5' Military Commission During Berlin Talks

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday following the international conference on Libya in Berlin that a comprehensive settlement plan has been agreed upon, with a 5+5 military commission in its cornerstone as per the agreement of the two rival Libyan administrations.

"We have agreed on a comprehensive settlement plan," Merkel said at a press conference, adding that "the documents that we have adopted today will have to be approved by the UN Security Council.

"

"The most important thing is that the Libyan representatives, namely Gen. [Khalifa] Haftar and [Fayez] Sarraj, have agreed on the steps that must follow, as proposed by UN Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] and [his special envoy for Libya, Ghassan] Salame. In particular, it is about the 5+5 military commission," Merkel said.

According to the German chancellor, the invitations to the commission's members are to follow and the commission itself must become the groundwork of a consolidated peace in Libya.

