UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Says 'next Few Days' Crucial In Brexit Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:42 PM

Merkel says 'next few days' crucial in Brexit talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that the coming days will be crucial to finding a breakthrough in deadlocked EU-UK talks on post-Brexit trade ties

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that the coming days will be crucial to finding a breakthrough in deadlocked EU-UK talks on post-Brexit trade ties.

"Negotiations are now entering a decisive phase, and it will become clear in the next few days whether we are making progress or not," Merkel said after an EU summit, warning that British legislation to rewrite part of the divorce deal had been a "bitter" setback.

Related Topics

German Divorce Progress Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

FIA Officer investigating Meesha Shafi, others in ..

56 minutes ago

Turkey Set to Protect Its Rights - Cavusoglu After ..

3 minutes ago

HRCP slams PEMRA order

57 minutes ago

Corona-Virus deaths in Iran soar past 26,500

4 minutes ago

13 suspects arrested for FETO links

4 minutes ago

WHO Africa to Look Into Dozens of COVID-19 Herbal ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.