Merkel Says Nord Stream 2 Will Be Completed Despite US Threats - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project would be completed despite three US senators' recent threats of sanctions against the operator of the port of the German city of Sassnitz, the MDR broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, Merkel opposed the sanctions during her visit to the city of Stralsund.