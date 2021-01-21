(@FahadShabbir)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she had offered Russian President Vladimir Putin help from a German watchdog to get EU approval for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she had offered Russian President Vladimir Putin help from a German watchdog to get EU approval for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

"Russia has filed with the [European Medicines Agency] EMA. And I suggested that our Paul-Ehrlich-Institut support Russia in this procedure in the EMA," Merkel told a news conference.

The German health agency could help with paperwork, the chancellor added.