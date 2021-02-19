Merkel Says Progress Needed In Implementation Of Minsk Agreements On Ukraine
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:48 PM
The Minsk Agreements remain a diplomatic way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but progress is needed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a special event at the Munich Security Conference (MSC).
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The Minsk Agreements remain a diplomatic way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but progress is needed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a special event at the Munich Security Conference (MSC).
"In terms of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, we have not made any progress in recent years. The Minsk process remains a diplomatic means, but progress is needed," Merkel said.