Merkel Says Progress Needed in Implementation of Minsk Agreements on Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The Minsk Agreements remain a diplomatic way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but progress is needed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a special event at the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

"In terms of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, we have not made any progress in recent years. The Minsk process remains a diplomatic means, but progress is needed," Merkel said.