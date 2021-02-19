UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Says Progress Needed In Implementation Of Minsk Agreements On Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:48 PM

Merkel Says Progress Needed in Implementation of Minsk Agreements on Ukraine

The Minsk Agreements remain a diplomatic way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but progress is needed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a special event at the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The Minsk Agreements remain a diplomatic way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but progress is needed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a special event at the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

"In terms of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, we have not made any progress in recent years. The Minsk process remains a diplomatic means, but progress is needed," Merkel said.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Minsk Munich Progress Angela Merkel Event

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

36 minutes ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

33 minutes ago

Provision of certified seed to farmers essential f ..

2 minutes ago

Ali Haider wins 3000 meters race at Government Col ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.