Merkel Says Putin Will Not Take EU Seriously Until It Shows Unified Position

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The EU countries should agree on a unified position regarding Russia, otherwise Russian President Vladimir Putin "will not take us seriously," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"I think there is a misunderstanding. When I say that I want the European Union to talk to Putin, when the US president talks to him, this is not a conversation between friends, it does not mean that we have a good relationship. It rather means that we, as Europe, will be stronger when we have a common position," she said at a meeting with European students at the Conference on the Future of Europe.

She noted that the EU should speak directly with Moscow about cyberattacks, hybrid military action, "support for ultra-nationalist parties.

" Merkel stressed that positions on all these issues should be unified, and each country should address Putin with same concerns, point out that they must be resolved to make cooperation possible.

For this strategy to succeed, according to the chancellor, that EU countries must overcome "mistrust" and begin defending their interests and values from a stronger position. "Otherwise, President Putin will not take us as seriously as we would like. Because we have good arguments in our criticism of Russia," she said.

Merkel also called for the technological self-sufficiency in Europe, adding that "it would not be good" if only Russian and Chinese vaccines against coronavirus were available in the world.