UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Says Raising Military Spending To 2 Percent 'Ambitious But Also Realistic'

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

Merkel Says Raising Military Spending to 2 Percent 'Ambitious But Also Realistic'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that raising military spending to 2 percent of the industrial output by 2031 was ambitious but realistic.

"It is an ambitious but also realistic goal to say that we want to reach it by 2031," she said in Germany's Leipzig, standing alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Merkel admitted that Germany was not one of the top contributors, but was debating the budget for the next year, in which the military spending would be increased. It aims to reach the 1.5 percent goal by 2024.

NATO recommends that member states spend 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense, but only seven countries have achieved that goal as of March 2019, according to the bloc's annual report.

Related Topics

NATO Budget German Germany Leipzig Angela Merkel March 2019 Top

Recent Stories

National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraterni ..

46 minutes ago

1 hour ago

India&#039;s Prime Minister congratulates Khliafa ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

2 hours ago

US Opens Bahrain Command Center for Military Ships ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.