Merkel Says Russia Does Not See NATO as Partner

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO will revise its strategic concept to balance efforts to contain Russia with dialogue because Moscow continues to see the Western military alliance as an opponent, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a summit on Monday.

"This new security posture has to do, on the one hand, with Russia, which sees NATO not as a partner... but as an opponent and this is unfortunately more than 30 years after the end of the Cold War," she told a news conference.

NATO leaders agreed during the summit in Brussels to work out a new strategic concept that will guide its approach to Russia, China and emerging threats and challenges. It will be prepared for adoption at the next summit in Spain in 2022.