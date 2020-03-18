UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says Sees No Reason For Cash Deficit Due To Novel Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:10 AM

Merkel Says Sees No Reason for Cash Deficit Due to Novel Coronavirus

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she saw no signs that a shortage of cash could occur in the country due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and urged citizens to be guided by official reports.

"There are no signs of this [lack of cash], the availability of money is guaranteed. I urge citizens to refer to reports published on official websites, and not to rumors," Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin when asked what she could say to those afraid of such a scenario.

She added that the authorities were doing everything to ensure transparency in the information on measures being taken.

