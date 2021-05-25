UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says She Called For Dialogue With Russia During Discussion At EU Summit

Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:39 PM

Merkel Says She Called for Dialogue With Russia During Discussion at EU Summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that she had called for a dialogue with Russia during the discussion at the EU summit on Monday

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that she had called for a dialogue with Russia during the discussion at the EU summit on Monday.

"You can have different opinions, but still talk and meet. I do this with the Russian president.

Yesterday, at the discussion about Russia [at the EU summit], I also called for us to do this as the EU as a whole. We can represent interests in a conversation with the Russian president better than the US president will do," Merkel told reporters following the summit.

"I would be very glad if such a meeting [between the presidents of the United States and Russia] took place," she added.

