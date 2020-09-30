UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says She Will Meet Belarus Opposition Leader Soon

Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:09 PM

Merkel says she will meet Belarus opposition leader soon

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday she would hold talks with Belarus's main opposition leader, days after French President Emmanuel Macron met with her and pledged to help mediate in her country's crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday she would hold talks with Belarus's main opposition leader, days after French President Emmanuel Macron met with her and pledged to help mediate in her country's crisis.

"I will soon meet the opposition leader Ms (Svetlana) Tikhanovskaya," Merkel told parliament, hailing the "courage" of the women demonstrating since a disputed election last month in which the opposition has claimed victory against President Alexander Lukashenko.

More Stories From World

