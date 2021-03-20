Merkel Says Sputnik V Should Be Used in EU, Germany Ready to Buy Vaccine Itself

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that it was necessary to use Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the European Union, once approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and if the EU does not order it, Germany will do it on its own.

"We have to use all vaccines within the EU that will be approved by the EMA. I would make a European order. If there is no such order, and I don't see any signs of this yet, then we have to go the German way on our own. It is possible and we will do it," Merkel told reporters, answering whether it was possible to independently purchase Sputnik V by Germany.