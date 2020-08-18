UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Says Stressed Need To Respect Freedom Of Speech In Belarus In Talks With Putin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Merkel Says Stressed Need to Respect Freedom of Speech in Belarus in Talks With Putin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she had told Russian President Vladimir Putin that freedom of speech and assembly must be respected in Belarus.

"I spoke to Russian president Putin today and underscored again that the right to freedom of speech and assembly must be respected, political prisoners must be freed and a national dialogue must happen to resolve these issues," Merkel said.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia German Vladimir Putin Belarus Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Global FDI in developing countries set to plunge b ..

14 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change reinforces importance o ..

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Al Jalila Cultur ..

59 minutes ago

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

1 hour ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,418

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.