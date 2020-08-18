Merkel Says Stressed Need To Respect Freedom Of Speech In Belarus In Talks With Putin
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:40 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she had told Russian President Vladimir Putin that freedom of speech and assembly must be respected in Belarus.
"I spoke to Russian president Putin today and underscored again that the right to freedom of speech and assembly must be respected, political prisoners must be freed and a national dialogue must happen to resolve these issues," Merkel said.