Merkel Says Support for Multilateralism Puts G7 on Collision Course With Russia, China

German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Friday that the G7's drive for "values-based" multilateralism was bound to draw criticism from Russia and China

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Friday that the G7's drive for "values-based" multilateralism was bound to draw criticism from Russia and China.

Merkel spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the United Kingdom's Cornwall. It will be her last G7 leaders' meeting and Joe Biden's first since he became US president in January.

"It is important to be able to meet Joe Biden here because he represents a commitment to multilateralism that we missed in recent years. We will speak out in support of values-based multilateralism, which will lead to a dispute with Russia and in certain areas with China," Merkel said.

"On the other hand, we need everyone. We seek cooperation, particularly on climate protection and biodiversity. We will never find solutions to them without China. We will have much to do here," she added.

The leaders are expected to discuss their countries' relations with Russia and China. Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva next Wednesday, three days after the G7 gathering wraps up.