UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Says Support For Multilateralism Puts G7 On Collision Course With Russia, China

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:09 PM

Merkel Says Support for Multilateralism Puts G7 on Collision Course With Russia, China

German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Friday that the G7's drive for "values-based" multilateralism was bound to draw criticism from Russia and China

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Friday that the G7's drive for "values-based" multilateralism was bound to draw criticism from Russia and China.

Merkel spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the United Kingdom's Cornwall. It will be her last G7 leaders' meeting and Joe Biden's first since he became US president in January.

"It is important to be able to meet Joe Biden here because he represents a commitment to multilateralism that we missed in recent years. We will speak out in support of values-based multilateralism, which will lead to a dispute with Russia and in certain areas with China," Merkel said.

"On the other hand, we need everyone. We seek cooperation, particularly on climate protection and biodiversity. We will never find solutions to them without China. We will have much to do here," she added.

The leaders are expected to discuss their countries' relations with Russia and China. Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva next Wednesday, three days after the G7 gathering wraps up.

Related Topics

Russia China German Cornwall Vladimir Putin Geneva Lead United Kingdom Angela Merkel January From

Recent Stories

French Army Eliminates Terrorist in Mali Involved ..

36 seconds ago

Proposed budgetary measures of Sales Tax, FED

38 seconds ago

Lahore High Court dismisses JDW sugar mills' plea ..

2 minutes ago

Tsunami Early Warning Siren System installed in Me ..

2 minutes ago

Budget 2021-22; CPEC SEZ enterprises to be exempte ..

2 minutes ago

The budget leads country on path of progress, pros ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.