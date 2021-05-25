There is no confirmed information about Russia's role in the incident with a Ryanair plane in Minsk, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday

"Yesterday we did not have confirmed information about the role of Russia, and therefore we did not assess this. If I talk with Russian President [Vladimir Putin], this topic, of course, will be on the agenda, but we should not proceed from assumptions. It is known about close relations between Belarus and Russia, but, as you know, there is no confirmed information [on Russia's role in the Ryanair incident]," Merkel said during a press briefing.

Moreover, Merkel mentioned that there will be more discussions about the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with the United States.

Last week, the US administration identified four entities and four vessels subject to sanctions for engaging in the construction, but waived sanctions against the operator of the project, Nord Stream 2 AG, and its CEO Matthias Warnig.

"Discussions and negotiations with the US on Nord Stream 2, of course, will continue. We initially welcomed [the decision to waive part of the sanctions], because I am in any case very critical of extraterritorial sanctions, no matter where they are imposed," Merkel added.