Merkel Says To Discuss International Issues, Counterterrorism Efforts, Iran With Trump

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:20 AM

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that international issues, measures to fight terrorism and the situation around Iran will be on agenda of her talks with US President Donald Trump later on Friday.

"We are going to talk about international issues, the developments on the international fronts too, especially about what has been happening in West Africa. We will be also talking about counter-terrorism, and I very much look forward to that exchange. Of course, Iran will also be on our agenda," Merkel said at the beginning of her meeting with Trump, as aired by the Fox television network.

Trump, in his turn, noted that he had "many things to talk about" with the German leader.

"She is a fantastic person, a fantastic woman and I am very glad to have her as a friend," Trump added.

The US president and the German leader are meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka, which will begin later on Friday and last through Saturday.

