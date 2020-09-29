UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says Trend For Increase In New COVID Cases Worrying, Difficult Months To Come

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:02 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that the latest increase in new coronavirus cases in the country was worrying and difficult fall and winter months were ahead

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that the latest increase in new coronavirus cases in the country was worrying and difficult fall and winter months were ahead.

"We know that we are living in the pandemic and it will remain this way in the foreseeable future until there is a vaccine or a good treatment method.

We have learned a lot, we have made it successfully through the summer, but we know that we have a more difficult season to traverse, namely, the fall and the winter," Merkel said at a meeting with regional leaders.

The chancellor said that the increasing number of coronavirus cases was "a reason for concern, but we also know how to counter this with right measures."

