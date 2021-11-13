Merkel Says Troops Withdrawal From Libya Should Be Implemented, Calls for Specific Steps

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya should not remain on paper, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, saying that specific steps are needed.

"Security and stability are a precondition for holding elections. In this regard, it is important that the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries is not something that is only on paper, but that real steps are taken ...

Much still needs to be done to withdraw the mercenaries," Merkel told a press conference following the International Conference on Libya in Paris.

Germany is ready to help train the Libyan armed forces to monitor the compliance with the ceasefire, Merkel added.

Commenting on the upcoming elections, Merkel said that they cannot be won by all candidates.

"We should agree in advance that the results of the vote of the people of Libya must be recognized," the German leader said.