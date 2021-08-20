Merkel says Ukraine peace talks should be kept 'alive'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday it was important to continue peace talks on the conflict between Kiev and pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine, speaking during her final working visit to Russia

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday it was important to continue peace talks on the conflict between Kiev and pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine, speaking during her final working visit to Russia.

"My advice is to continue trying to keep this format alive and not let it end at an impasse," she told President Vladimir Putin.

"Even if the progress isn't as fast as we hoped," she added.