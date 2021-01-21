Merkel Says US Exterritorial Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline 'Inappropriate'

US exterritorial sanctions against companies involved in Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, expected to carry Russian gas to Europe, are "inappropriate," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday

The Department of Treasury on Tuesday imposed sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner KVT-Rus for building the Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting route.

"Exterritorial sanctions are, in any case, a measure that I consider inappropriate," Merkel told a press conference.