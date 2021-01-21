UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says US Exterritorial Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 Pipeline 'Inappropriate'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:49 PM

US exterritorial sanctions against companies involved in Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, expected to carry Russian gas to Europe, are "inappropriate," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) US exterritorial sanctions against companies involved in Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, expected to carry Russian gas to Europe, are "inappropriate," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday.

The Department of Treasury on Tuesday imposed sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner KVT-Rus for building the Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting route.

"Exterritorial sanctions are, in any case, a measure that I consider inappropriate," Merkel told a press conference.

