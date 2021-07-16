Merkel Says US, Germany Have Come to Different Assessments of Nord Stream 2 Project

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The United States and Germany have made different assessments of the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and what it entails, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"We talked about Russia and Ukraine and in this context also about Nord Stream 2.

We've come to different assessments as to what this project entails," Merkel said during a press conference on Thursday after meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.