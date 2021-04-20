UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says Using Personal Conversations With Putin To Raise Issues Important To Berlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:57 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that she is using personal conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to raise a wide range of issues important to Berlin, such as human rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that she is using personal conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to raise a wide range of issues important to Berlin, such as human rights.

"When it comes to Mr. Putin, let me put it in my own words. If you're expressing criticism then I'm not going to make any bones about the fact that I would engage with these issues in personal conversations. I have raised human rights, certainly, I have singled out the issue of Alexey Navalny, but of course, I could have honed in on all kinds of other human rights issues when it comes to Russia," Merkel said in response to a question at PACE's spring plenary session.

Russian-EU relations have recently nosedived to their lowest point in decades over a number of issues, including Ukraine, allegations of Moscow's meddling in internal affairs of European nations, and the situation with jailed opposition activist Navalny.

