Merkel Says Violence In Libya Decreased Since Meeting In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:27 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said that the conflict in Libya has subsided since the Moscow meeting between the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar and the head of Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj in Russia and urged the military committee, agreed upon during the Berlin conference, to convene as soon as possible

"The parties also agreed on supporting the ceasefire. They are committed to support the ceasefire. That was violated from time to time. However, since the conference, and even before that, during the talks in Russia, the conflicts decreased. What is important now, is for this military committee to come together," Merkel said during her meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

