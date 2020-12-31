UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says Will Be Vaccinated Against Coronavirus When It Is Her Term

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 04:10 AM

Merkel Says Will Be Vaccinated Against Coronavirus When It Is Her Term

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she would be vaccinated against the coronavirus when it was her term.

"The number of those vaccinated is growing every day, step by step it will come to other age and professional groups - and then to everyone who wants that. I will be also vaccinated when it is my turn," Merkel said in her New Year's address.

More Stories From World

