Merkel Says Wrong to Fixate on Numbers When Asked How Many Moria Refugees Berlin Will Take

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday refrained from saying how many refugees from the burned down camp of Moria, located on the Greek island of Lesbos, Germany is ready to admit, saying that it is wrong to fixate on numbers and that the issue has to have a pan-European solution.

Earlier in the day, she was reported to have criticized her Austrian colleague Sebastian Kurtz for refusing to allow Moria refugees into his country.

"I think it is a wrong approach to concentrate on a number. There are 13,000 people on Lesbos who are living in very complicated conditions.

Of them, 400 minors have been brought to the mainland ... Germany is ready to support construction of a new refugee center on Lesbos," Merkel said.

Such a center could be a starting point toward strengthening of Europe's migration policy.

"There is no point of talking about a single number, anyone knows that the goals of Europe's migration policy cannot be solved by Germany alone," the chancellor added.

Last week, the Moria refugee camp suffered several fires, which may be caused by arson, resulting in thousands of people stranded without shelter. The island has declared a four-month emergency.