UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel, Seehofer Agree To Accept 1,500 More Migrants From Greece's Moria Camp - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:52 PM

Merkel, Seehofer Agree to Accept 1,500 More Migrants From Greece's Moria Camp - Reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer agreed on Tuesday to take in about 1,500 additional migrants from the burned down camp of Moria, located on the Greek island of Lesbos, German media outlets reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer agreed on Tuesday to take in about 1,500 additional migrants from the burned down camp of Moria, located on the Greek island of Lesbos, German media outlets reported.

Seehofer has initially said that France and Germany would only take up to 150 refugees each and that 10 EU countries were ready to accept unaccompanied minors from Moria.

According to media reports, citing German politicians, among the 1,500 migrants that Berlin agreed to take in are mostly families with children.

Last week, the Moria refugee camp suffered several fires resulting in thousands of people stranded without shelter. Many believe that fires have been caused by arson. The island has declared a four-month emergency.

Related Topics

Interior Minister France German Germany Berlin Angela Merkel Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Protests to condemn Motorway gang-rape incident co ..

15 minutes ago

Shafqat warns to close such schools failing to com ..

3 minutes ago

Smart China Expo Online kicks off in Chongqing

3 minutes ago

IEA Revises Down Forecast for Oil Demand Fall in 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Ch Fawad thanks authorities for ensuring safety me ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s du to get AED800 million from selling ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.