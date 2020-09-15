German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer agreed on Tuesday to take in about 1,500 additional migrants from the burned down camp of Moria, located on the Greek island of Lesbos, German media outlets reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer agreed on Tuesday to take in about 1,500 additional migrants from the burned down camp of Moria, located on the Greek island of Lesbos, German media outlets reported.

Seehofer has initially said that France and Germany would only take up to 150 refugees each and that 10 EU countries were ready to accept unaccompanied minors from Moria.

According to media reports, citing German politicians, among the 1,500 migrants that Berlin agreed to take in are mostly families with children.

Last week, the Moria refugee camp suffered several fires resulting in thousands of people stranded without shelter. Many believe that fires have been caused by arson. The island has declared a four-month emergency.