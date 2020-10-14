UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Seeks Tougher Restrictions To Fight Coronavirus Surge

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:22 PM

Merkel seeks tougher restrictions to fight coronavirus surge

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants measures toughened up to fight a surge in coronavirus infections, including requiring masks in more places and limiting numbers of people gathering for private events, according to a draft policy paper seen by AFP

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants measures toughened up to fight a surge in coronavirus infections, including requiring masks in more places and limiting numbers of people gathering for private events, according to a draft policy paper seen by AFP.

The proposals to be discussed with premiers from Germany's 16 states later Wednesday would see the restrictions kick in once an area records 35 new infections per 100,000 people over seven days.

Previously, Germany had used a yardstick of 50 new infections per 100,000 as the threshold when tougher restrictions would apply.

Merkel has in recent days repeatedly voiced alarm about contagion growing again and urged the country not to squander its early success in keeping numbers manageable.

She has cited as her priorities keeping schools open so that the country's youth would not lose more education time as well as ensuring that most of the economy can keep going.

But new infections continued their uptick on Wednesday, pushing past 5,000 cases in 24 hours -- a level not seen since a lockdown imposed on Europe's biggest economy in the spring.

The draft document takes aim at private gatherings, which it notes can help propagate the virus and makes an appeal to citizens to "critically weigh up in each case, whether, how and in what extent private parties are necessary and justifiable given the virus situation".

Related Topics

Education Europe German Germany Angela Merkel From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Peace at the cost of Kashmiris’ lives and aspira ..

5 minutes ago

UVAS inkedMoUto explore potential ofKPK indigenous ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

10 minutes ago

Japarov Says Agreement on Russian Air Base in Kyrg ..

43 seconds ago

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Believes Ex-President Atamba ..

44 seconds ago

DIG takes notice of confiscating gutka, non custom ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.