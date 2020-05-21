UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Sees 'further Steps' Ahead To Ease Developing Countries' Debt

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:26 AM

Merkel sees 'further steps' ahead to ease developing countries' debt

The international community may soon take "further steps" to ease developing nations' debt burden on top of a payments freeze decided last month, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):The international community may soon take "further steps" to ease developing nations' debt burden on top of a payments freeze decided last month, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday.

"We took a correct step with the debt moratorium by the G20 and Paris Club, but it's only a moratorium" on repayments, Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

In her Wednesday talks with the heads of economic groups including the World Trade Organization, International Labour Organisation, World Bank, IMF and OECD "it was definitely highlighted that this might not be the final step," Merkel added.

"Especially with regards to debt sustainability, further steps may have to follow." Last month, G20 and Paris Club creditor nations agreed to waive most debt payments for the world's poorest countries in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

But with only around $20 billion of debt affected, the payment freeze hits just a fraction of the roughly $365 billion owed by African countries alone -- around one-third of it to China.

Some poorer countries have demanded outright debt cancellation, as the lockdowns imposed by many countries have upturned the global economy, putting severe strains on government revenues just as many nations need to step up health spending to combat the virus.

"Consumption behaviour is limited in highly-developed countries" due to lockdowns, Merkel said. "Of course that has dramatic consequences for developing nations.""Fighting poverty will certainly be an essential focus in the years ahead," she added.

tgb/lc/bmm

Related Topics

IMF World World Bank China German Paris Berlin Angela Merkel May 2020 Government Top Billion Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

16 minutes ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

1 hour ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

2 hours ago

UN Mideast envoy urges Israel to abandon threat to ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.