Merkel Sees Idea to Create International Safe Zone in North Syria as 'Basically Good'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that she positively assessed the idea of creating an international safe zone in northern Syria, noting, however, the need to take into account realities on the ground.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer triggered a NATO debate last month when she suggested creating an internationally-controlled safe zone, with the involvement of Turkey and Russia, in northern Syria. The idea was floated a day before Moscow and Ankara signed a memorandum to settle the situation in the region amid the Turkish offensive against Kurdish militia. Moscow has said that it sees no need for new initiatives.

"I think basically it is a good idea but we have to look at realities on the ground. We are discussing this right now in the Federal government," Merkel said at a joint press conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

She also stressed that Germany, France and the United Kingdom should maintain dialogue with Turkey and Russia to "draw the necessary conclusions" in terms of the situation on the ground. The chancellor noted that any international mission must be thoroughly prepared to be approved by the UN Security Council.

Merkel also admitted that the conditions on the ground in northern Syria had changed after the Sochi memorandum had been struck.

Under the Sochi memorandum, Russian military police and Syrian border guards committed themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone, outside the area of Operation Peace Spring. Russia and Turkey have also begun joint patrols along the border.